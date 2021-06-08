Shares Of Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Stock Could Show A Gain Of 240.5%

In the last trading session, 6,730,813 shares of the Windtree Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:WINT) were traded, and its beta was -0.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.79, and it changed around $0.09 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $73.26 Million. WINT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.06, offering almost -260.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.58, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.37% since then. We note from Windtree Therapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 35.72 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.98 Million.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended WINT as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.48 for the current quarter.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT): Trading Information

Instantly WINT has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.40- on Friday, Jun 04 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.94%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.46% year-to-date, but still up 0.5763 over the last five days. On the other hand, Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) is 0.36% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 641.54 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 215.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 213.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WINT is forecast to be at a low of $8 and a high of $9.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +240.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 186.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (WINT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 66.3%. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 17.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 48.02% of Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. shares, and 4.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.44%. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. stock is held by 25 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 3.94% of the shares, which is about 539.33 Thousand shares worth $1.32 Million.

Kepos Capital Lp, with 1.2% or 165Thousand shares worth $404.25 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Balanced Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 515929 shares worth $1.26 Million, making up 3.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Balanced Index Fund held roughly 14.8 Thousand shares worth around $36.26 Thousand, which represents about 0.11% of the total shares outstanding.