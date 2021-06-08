Shares Of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Stock Could Show A Gain Of 43.71%

In the last trading session, 7,787,448 shares of the UP Fintech Holding Limited(NASDAQ:TIGR) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.79, and it changed around $0.09 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.81 Billion. TIGR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.5, offering almost -43.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.67, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 86.3% since then. We note from UP Fintech Holding Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.97 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.08 Million.
UP Fintech Holding Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended TIGR as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. UP Fintech Holding Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.
UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR): Trading Information
Instantly TIGR has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.34% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $28.38 on Friday, Jun 04 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.6%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.37% year-to-date, but still up 0.1755 over the last five days. On the other hand, UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) is 0.57% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.44 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.6 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.65, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 3.21% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TIGR is forecast to be at a low of $21.63 and a high of $38.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +43.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -19.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.
UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. UP Fintech Holding Limited earnings are expected to increase by 297.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.
UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.66% of UP Fintech Holding Limited shares, and 11.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.31%. UP Fintech Holding Limited stock is held by 82 institutions, with Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.18% of the shares, which is about 1.56 Million shares worth $27.71 Million.
Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 1.14% or 1.51 Million shares worth $26.81 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 67258 shares worth $1.2 Million, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF held roughly 49.63 Thousand shares worth around $882.95 Thousand, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.