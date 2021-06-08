Shares Of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock Could Show A Gain Of 5.59%

In the last trading session, 3,630,268 shares of the PLBY Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:PLBY) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $52.09, and it changed around $6.17 or 0.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.76 Billion. PLBY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $63.04, offering almost -21.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 81.09% since then. We note from PLBY Group, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.81 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.56 Million.

PLBY Group, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended PLBY as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. PLBY Group, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter.

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY): Trading Information

Instantly PLBY has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $52.50 on Monday, Jun 07 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.78%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.96% year-to-date, but still up 0.1431 over the last five days. On the other hand, PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) is 0.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.13 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.22 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $47.25, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -9.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PLBY is forecast to be at a low of $32 and a high of $55. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +5.59% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -38.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PLBY Group, Inc. (PLBY) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. PLBY Group, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 104.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.