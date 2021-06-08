Shares Of Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) Stock Could Show A Gain Of 335.98%

In the last trading session, 1,239,768 shares of the Future FinTech Group Inc.(NASDAQ:FTFT) were traded, and its beta was 1.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.28, and it changed around $0.11 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $239.8 Million. FTFT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.29, offering almost -244.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.97, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.43% since then. We note from Future FinTech Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.52 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5Million.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Future FinTech Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended FTFT as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Future FinTech Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.
Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT): Trading Information
Instantly FTFT has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.32- on Monday, Jun 07 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.2%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.74% year-to-date, but still up 0.0649 over the last five days. On the other hand, Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) is -0.05% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.69 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.74 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.3, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 335.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FTFT is forecast to be at a low of $14.3 and a high of $14.3. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +335.98% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 335.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.7%. Future FinTech Group Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -172.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15% per year for the next five years.
Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 53.24% of Future FinTech Group Inc. shares, and 1.6% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.43%. Future FinTech Group Inc. stock is held by 26 institutions, with Citadel Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.24% of the shares, which is about 173.33 Thousand shares worth $1.07 Million.
Jane Street Group, LLC, with 0.23% or 171.01 Thousand shares worth $1.06 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take OffInvesting in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.
Add them to your watchlist before they take off!
Sponsored
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Vectors Digital Transformation ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 54135 shares worth $210.59 Thousand, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF held roughly 51.06 Thousand shares worth around $316.57 Thousand, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.