Shares Of Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) Stock Could Show A Gain Of 335.98%

In the last trading session, 1,239,768 shares of the Future FinTech Group Inc.(NASDAQ:FTFT) were traded, and its beta was 1.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.28, and it changed around $0.11 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $239.8 Million. FTFT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.29, offering almost -244.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.97, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.43% since then. We note from Future FinTech Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.52 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5Million.

Future FinTech Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended FTFT as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Future FinTech Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT): Trading Information

Instantly FTFT has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.32- on Monday, Jun 07 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.2%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.74% year-to-date, but still up 0.0649 over the last five days. On the other hand, Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) is -0.05% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.69 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.74 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.3, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 335.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FTFT is forecast to be at a low of $14.3 and a high of $14.3. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +335.98% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 335.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.7%. Future FinTech Group Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -172.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15% per year for the next five years.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 53.24% of Future FinTech Group Inc. shares, and 1.6% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.43%. Future FinTech Group Inc. stock is held by 26 institutions, with Citadel Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.24% of the shares, which is about 173.33 Thousand shares worth $1.07 Million.

Jane Street Group, LLC, with 0.23% or 171.01 Thousand shares worth $1.06 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Vectors Digital Transformation ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 54135 shares worth $210.59 Thousand, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF held roughly 51.06 Thousand shares worth around $316.57 Thousand, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.