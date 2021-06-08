Shares Of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Stock Could Show A Gain Of 173.11%

In the last trading session, 1,514,816 shares of the Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.(NASDAQ:FRSX) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.76, and it changed around $0.31 or 0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $295.26 Million. FRSX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.145, offering almost -155.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 82.98% since then. We note from Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.84 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.72 Million.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended FRSX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX): Trading Information

Instantly FRSX has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.79- on Monday, Jun 07 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.53%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.17% year-to-date, but still up 0.1096 over the last five days. On the other hand, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) is 0.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.22 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.82 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 173.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FRSX is forecast to be at a low of $13 and a high of $13. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +173.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 173.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. earnings are expected to decrease by -228.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. shares, and 3.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.86%. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. stock is held by 45 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.9% of the shares, which is about 1.22 Million shares worth $7.65 Million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 0.3% or 191.43 Thousand shares worth $1.2 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.