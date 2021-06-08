Shares Of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stock Could Show A Gain Of -16.11%

In the last trading session, 113,000,000 shares of the Clover Health Investments, Corp.(NASDAQ:CLOV) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.92, and it changed around $2.92 or 0.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.87 Billion. CLOV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.45, offering almost -46.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.06% since then. We note from Clover Health Investments, Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 27.1 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 22.84 Million.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended CLOV as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Clover Health Investments, Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV): Trading Information

Instantly CLOV has showed a green trend with a performance of 32.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $12.00 on Monday, Jun 07 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.67%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.29% year-to-date, but still up 0.5602 over the last five days. On the other hand, Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) is 0.38% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 40.46 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.77 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.67, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -18.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CLOV is forecast to be at a low of $9 and a high of $10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -16.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -24.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Clover Health Investments, Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 32% per year for the next five years.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.4% of Clover Health Investments, Corp. shares, and 106.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 140.54%. Clover Health Investments, Corp. stock is held by 153 institutions, with Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 64.97% of the shares, which is about 96.33 Million shares worth $728.26 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 17.66% or 26.19 Million shares worth $197.96 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 10001915 shares worth $75.61 Million, making up 6.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 8.59 Million shares worth around $64.92 Million, which represents about 5.79% of the total shares outstanding.