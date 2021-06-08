Shares Of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stock Could Show A Gain Of -16.11%

In the last trading session, 113,000,000 shares of the Clover Health Investments, Corp.(NASDAQ:CLOV) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.92, and it changed around $2.92 or 0.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.87 Billion. CLOV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.45, offering almost -46.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.06% since then. We note from Clover Health Investments, Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 27.1 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 22.84 Million.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Clover Health Investments, Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended CLOV as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Clover Health Investments, Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.
Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV): Trading Information
Instantly CLOV has showed a green trend with a performance of 32.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $12.00 on Monday, Jun 07 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.67%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.29% year-to-date, but still up 0.5602 over the last five days. On the other hand, Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) is 0.38% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 40.46 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.77 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.67, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -18.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CLOV is forecast to be at a low of $9 and a high of $10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -16.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -24.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Clover Health Investments, Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 32% per year for the next five years.
Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.4% of Clover Health Investments, Corp. shares, and 106.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 140.54%. Clover Health Investments, Corp. stock is held by 153 institutions, with Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 64.97% of the shares, which is about 96.33 Million shares worth $728.26 Million.
Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 17.66% or 26.19 Million shares worth $197.96 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take OffInvesting in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.
Add them to your watchlist before they take off!
Sponsored
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 10001915 shares worth $75.61 Million, making up 6.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 8.59 Million shares worth around $64.92 Million, which represents about 5.79% of the total shares outstanding.