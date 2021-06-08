Shares Of CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) Stock Could Show A Gain Of 109.21%

In today’s recent session, 758,635 shares of the CBAK Energy Technology, Inc.(NASDAQ:CBAT) have been traded, and its beta is 3.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.78, and it changed around $0.15 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $407.93 Million. CBAT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.4, offering almost -138.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.56, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 88.28% since then. We note from CBAK Energy Technology, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.24 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.04 Million.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CBAT as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 109.21% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CBAT is forecast to be at a low of $10 and a high of $10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +109.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 109.21% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (CBAT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 29.3%. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 54.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 30% per year for the next five years.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 51.96% of CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. shares, and 3.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.71%. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. stock is held by 30 institutions, with Jane Street Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.25% of the shares, which is about 222.73 Thousand shares worth $1.13 Million.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.16% or 142.15 Thousand shares worth $719.3 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF and First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 979024 shares worth $4.99 Million, making up 1.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund held roughly 818.18 Thousand shares worth around $4.17 Million, which represents about 0.93% of the total shares outstanding.