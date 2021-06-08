Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 60,329,092 shares of the Senseonics Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:SENS) were traded, and its beta was 0.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.98, and it changed around $0.07 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.28 Billion. SENS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.56, offering almost -86.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 88.26% since then. We note from Senseonics Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 73.43 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 23.99 Million.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended SENS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS): Trading Information

Instantly SENS has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.20- on Friday, Jun 04 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.88%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.42% year-to-date, but still up 0.4466 over the last five days. On the other hand, Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) is 0.58% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 72.56 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.33, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -21.81% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SENS is forecast to be at a low of $0.8 and a high of $4. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +34.23% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -73.15% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (SENS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 29.2%. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -25.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 32.1% per year for the next five years.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.4% of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. shares, and 14.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.51%. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. stock is held by 129 institutions, with Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 3.38% of the shares, which is about 14.48 Million shares worth $12.62 Million.

NEA Management Company, LLC, with 2.68% or 11.46 Million shares worth $9.99 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 4538512 shares worth $3.96 Million, making up 1.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF held roughly 2.93 Million shares worth around $7.74 Million, which represents about 0.69% of the total shares outstanding.