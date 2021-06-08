Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 3,925,656 shares of the Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:SEEL) were traded, and its beta was 3.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.31, and it changed around -$0.07 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $337.04 Million. SEEL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.6, offering almost -99.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 83.08% since then. We note from Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.43 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.87 Million.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SEEL as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL): Trading Information

Although SEEL has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.59- on Tuesday, Jun 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.8%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.09% year-to-date, but still up 0.0747 over the last five days. On the other hand, Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) is -0.38% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.24 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.8, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 196.07% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SEEL is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $15. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +353.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 20.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (SEEL) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 67.3%. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 83.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.85% of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. shares, and 26.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.28%. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. stock is held by 77 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.41% of the shares, which is about 3.46 Million shares worth $17.29 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.72% or 2.92 Million shares worth $14.58 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 3464259 shares worth $17.29 Million, making up 4.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.74 Million shares worth around $8.68 Million, which represents about 2.21% of the total shares outstanding.