Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 2,027,412 shares of the Sea Limited(NYSE:SE) have been traded, and its beta is 1.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $261.25, and it changed around $3.93 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $135.21 Billion. SE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $285, offering almost -9.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $86.6, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 66.85% since then. We note from Sea Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.11 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.99 Million.

Sea Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended SE as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Sea Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.53 for the current quarter.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE): Trading Information Today

Instantly SE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.53% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $270 on Tuesday, Jun 08 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.02%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.32% year-to-date, but still up 0.0167 over the last five days. On the other hand, Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is 0.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.64 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.67 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $299.26, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 14.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SE is forecast to be at a low of $260 and a high of $330. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +26.32% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sea Limited (SE) projections and forecasts

Sea Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +40.21 percent over the past six months and at a 48.2% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.5%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +22.1% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 26.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 86.3%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.94 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Sea Limited to make $2.2 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.29 Billion and $1.21 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 50.5%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 81.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -60.7%. Sea Limited earnings are expected to decrease by -1.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.33% of Sea Limited shares, and 74.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.25%. Sea Limited stock is held by 940 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 8.82% of the shares, which is about 32.4 Million shares worth $7.23 Billion.

Sands Capital Management, LLC, with 6.46% or 23.75 Million shares worth $5.3 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Europacific Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 15491992 shares worth $3.08 Billion, making up 4.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. held roughly 6.91 Million shares worth around $1.54 Billion, which represents about 1.88% of the total shares outstanding.