Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 5,512,902 shares of the Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:SLRX) were traded, and its beta was 1.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.22, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $54.62 Million. SLRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.5, offering almost -186.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.632, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.2% since then. We note from Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.19 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.46 Million.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended SLRX as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX): Trading Information

Instantly SLRX has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.49 on Friday, Jun 04 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.12%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.34% year-to-date, but still down -0.0469 over the last five days. On the other hand, Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) is -0.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.67 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.14 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.4, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 260.66% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SLRX is forecast to be at a low of $3.8 and a high of $5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +309.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 211.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SLRX) projections and forecasts

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +12.96 percent over the past six months and at a 52% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.4%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +53.8% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.4%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 60.5%. Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 76.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.51% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares, and 38.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.76%. Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock is held by 39 institutions, with Sio Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 6.97% of the shares, which is about 3.12 Million shares worth $4.62 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

SilverArc Capital Management, LLC, with 4.45% or 1.99 Million shares worth $2.95 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1084223 shares worth $1.6 Million, making up 2.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 243.28 Thousand shares worth around $360.06 Thousand, which represents about 0.54% of the total shares outstanding.