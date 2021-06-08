Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) Could Have Exceptional Returns? – Marketing Sentinel

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In today’s recent session, 725,963 shares of the Safe-T Group Ltd(NASDAQ:SFET) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.56, and it changed around $0.13 or 0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $36.77 Million. SFET at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.98, offering almost -91.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.9, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 42.31% since then. We note from Safe-T Group Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 209.76 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.19 Million.

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET): Trading Information Today

Instantly SFET has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 9.09% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.65 on Tuesday, Jun 08 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.73%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.08% year-to-date, but still up 0.0993 over the last five days. On the other hand, Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) is 0.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 132.97 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 60.72 day(s).

Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Safe-T Group Ltd earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.98% of Safe-T Group Ltd shares, and 6.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.84%. Safe-T Group Ltd stock is held by 13 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.84% of the shares, which is about 734.93 Thousand shares worth $992.15 Thousand.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 2.12% or 548.85 Thousand shares worth $740.94 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

