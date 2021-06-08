Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT): Stock Forecast For 2021 Still Looks Hot With A 39.3% Increase

In today’s recent session, 1,737,176 shares of the Root, Inc.(NASDAQ:ROOT) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.53, and it changed around $0.73 or 0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.48 Billion. ROOT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.48, offering almost -179.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.19, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 22.22% since then. We note from Root, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.23 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.62 Million.

Root, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended ROOT as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Root, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.48 for the current quarter.

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT): Trading Information Today

Instantly ROOT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.45% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $10.87 on Tuesday, Jun 08 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.02%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.32% year-to-date, but still up 0.1514 over the last five days. On the other hand, Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) is 0.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.3 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.5 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 51.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ROOT is forecast to be at a low of $8.5 and a high of $30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +184.9% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -19.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Root, Inc. (ROOT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Root, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -27.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 36.5% per year for the next five years.

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.46% of Root, Inc. shares, and 58.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.36%. Root, Inc. stock is held by 86 institutions, with Silver Lake Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 10.66% of the shares, which is about 9.26 Million shares worth $117.87 Million.

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC, with 10.66% or 9.26 Million shares worth $117.87 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 709046 shares worth $9.03 Million, making up 0.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 572.64 Thousand shares worth around $7.29 Million, which represents about 0.66% of the total shares outstanding.