Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 5,602,699 shares of the Romeo Power, Inc.(NYSE:RMO) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.71, and it changed around $0.56 or 0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.27 Billion. RMO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.9, offering almost -300.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.81% since then. We note from Romeo Power, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.34 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.91 Million.

Romeo Power, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended RMO as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Romeo Power, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.16 for the current quarter.

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO): Trading Information

Instantly RMO has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $10.28 on Thursday, Jun 03 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.54%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.57% year-to-date, but still up 0.145 over the last five days. On the other hand, Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) is 0.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.48 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.37 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.74, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 0.31% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RMO is forecast to be at a low of $6.7 and a high of $15. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +54.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Romeo Power, Inc. (RMO) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Romeo Power, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -234.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.33% of Romeo Power, Inc. shares, and 19.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 29.9%. Romeo Power, Inc. stock is held by 107 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 5.72% of the shares, which is about 7.5 Million shares worth $62.48 Million.

Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a., with 3.61% or 4.74 Million shares worth $39.5 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 3331693 shares worth $27.75 Million, making up 2.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.54 Million shares worth around $21.17 Million, which represents about 1.94% of the total shares outstanding.