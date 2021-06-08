Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 1,883,064 shares of the Retractable Technologies, Inc.(NYSE:RVP) were traded, and its beta was 1.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.16, and it changed around $1.09 or 0.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $379.49 Million. RVP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.5, offering almost -92.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.87% since then. We note from Retractable Technologies, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.27 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 603.47 Million.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended RVP as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Retractable Technologies, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP): Trading Information

Instantly RVP has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $12.10 on Tuesday, Jun 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.77%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.04% year-to-date, but still up 0.2277 over the last five days. On the other hand, Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP) is 0.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.34 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (RVP) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 31.9%. Retractable Technologies, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 968.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 57.34% of Retractable Technologies, Inc. shares, and 19.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 46.06%. Retractable Technologies, Inc. stock is held by 105 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.97% of the shares, which is about 1.01 Million shares worth $12.95 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.38% or 809.26 Thousand shares worth $10.37 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 389244 shares worth $4.99 Million, making up 1.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 347.83 Thousand shares worth around $4.46 Million, which represents about 1.02% of the total shares outstanding.