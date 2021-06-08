Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 2,400,031 shares of the Resonant Inc.(NASDAQ:RESN) were traded, and its beta was 2.2. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.74, and it changed around -$0.33 or -0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $225.98 Million. RESN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.33, offering almost -122.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.12% since then. We note from Resonant Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.04 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.29 Million.

Resonant Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended RESN as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Resonant Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN): Trading Information

Although RESN has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.14- on Friday, Jun 04 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.66%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.41% year-to-date, but still up 0.1472 over the last five days. On the other hand, Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) is 0.28% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.29 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 67.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RESN is forecast to be at a low of $6 and a high of $6.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +80.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 60.43% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Resonant Inc. (RESN) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $820Million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Resonant Inc. to make $2.35 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $604Million and $1.16 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 35.8%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 102.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.4%. Resonant Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 45.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.44% of Resonant Inc. shares, and 32.7% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.51%. Resonant Inc. stock is held by 123 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 5.54% of the shares, which is about 3.35 Million shares worth $14.18 Million.

AWM Investment Company, Inc., with 4.45% or 2.69 Million shares worth $11.39 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1296092 shares worth $5.5 Million, making up 2.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.25 Million shares worth around $5.3 Million, which represents about 2.07% of the total shares outstanding.