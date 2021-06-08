Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Could Have Exceptional Returns? – Marketing Sentinel

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 274,434 shares of the Red Cat Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:RCAT) were traded, and its beta was 0.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.6, and it changed around $0.22 or 0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $71.4 Million. RCAT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.75, offering almost -198.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 79.23% since then. We note from Red Cat Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 344.92 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 119.6 Million.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended RCAT as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (RCAT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 99.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

