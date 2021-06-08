QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

QuantumScape Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended QS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. QuantumScape Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS): Trading Information

Instantly QS has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $30.86 on Monday, Jun 07 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.72%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.64% year-to-date, but still up 0.1715 over the last five days. On the other hand, QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) is -0.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 33.25 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.62 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $49, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 61.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that QS is forecast to be at a low of $33 and a high of $70. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +130.79% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 8.8% from its current level to reach the projected low.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. QuantumScape Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 92.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 34.99% of QuantumScape Corporation shares, and 31.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 48.63%. QuantumScape Corporation stock is held by 330 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.28% of the shares, which is about 11.11 Million shares worth $497.12 Million.

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Jr University, with 3% or 7.79 Million shares worth $348.81 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 3732157 shares worth $167.01 Million, making up 1.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.97 Million shares worth around $132.97 Million, which represents about 1.14% of the total shares outstanding.