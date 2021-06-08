Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1,139,558 shares of the Quanterix Corporation(NASDAQ:QTRX) were traded, and its beta was 1.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $59.89, and it changed around $5.8 or 0.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.18 Billion. QTRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $92.57, offering almost -54.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $24.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.56% since then. We note from Quanterix Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 438.27 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 362.22 Million.

Quanterix Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended QTRX as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Quanterix Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.33 for the current quarter.

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX): Trading Information

Instantly QTRX has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $65.96 on Monday, Jun 07 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.2%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.29% year-to-date, but still up 0.1631 over the last five days. On the other hand, Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) is 0.07% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 856.14 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.36 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $77, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 28.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that QTRX is forecast to be at a low of $53 and a high of $92. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +53.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) projections and forecasts

Quanterix Corporation share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +35.62 percent over the past six months and at a -10.91% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.5%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +23.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -557.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.9%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $23.88 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Quanterix Corporation to make $24.14 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $11.75 Million and $31.39 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 103.2%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -23.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -1.2%. Quanterix Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 34.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.86% of Quanterix Corporation shares, and 85.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.02%. Quanterix Corporation stock is held by 242 institutions, with Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 8.06% of the shares, which is about 2.93 Million shares worth $171.21 Million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 5.79% or 2.1 Million shares worth $122.97 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1470867 shares worth $86Million, making up 4.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund held roughly 904.6 Thousand shares worth around $52.89 Million, which represents about 2.49% of the total shares outstanding.