Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 1,608,781 shares of the Prothena Corporation plc(NASDAQ:PRTA) were traded, and its beta was 1.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $37.23, and it changed around $8.58 or 0.3% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.65 Billion. PRTA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.85, offering almost -1.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 75.15% since then. We note from Prothena Corporation plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 329.38 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 371.18 Million.

Prothena Corporation plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended PRTA as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Prothena Corporation plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter.

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA): Trading Information

Instantly PRTA has showed a green trend with a performance of 29.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $37.85 on Monday, Jun 07 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.64%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.1% year-to-date, but still up 0.2763 over the last five days. On the other hand, Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) is 0.51% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.79 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -5.99% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PRTA is forecast to be at a low of $12 and a high of $45. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +20.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -67.77% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) projections and forecasts

Prothena Corporation plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +238.45 percent over the past six months and at a 39.21% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +148.5% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 71.4% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10202.5%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $48.56 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Prothena Corporation plc to make $26.93 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $150Million and $157Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 32273.3%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17052.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.9%. Prothena Corporation plc earnings are expected to decrease by -43% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -8.4% per year for the next five years.

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.05% of Prothena Corporation plc shares, and 91.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.79%. Prothena Corporation plc stock is held by 221 institutions, with EcoR1 Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 24.98% of the shares, which is about 11.03 Million shares worth $277.18 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.13% or 3.59 Million shares worth $90.21 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1060789 shares worth $26.65 Million, making up 2.4% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held roughly 861.91 Thousand shares worth around $21.65 Million, which represents about 1.95% of the total shares outstanding.