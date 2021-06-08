Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 32,097,767 shares of the Plug Power Inc.(NASDAQ:PLUG) were traded, and its beta was 1.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $32.85, and it changed around $2.27 or 0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.67 Billion. PLUG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $75.49, offering almost -129.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 85.63% since then. We note from Plug Power Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 26.29 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 37.17 Million.

Plug Power Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended PLUG as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Plug Power Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG): Trading Information

Instantly PLUG has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $32.98 on Monday, Jun 07 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.39%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.03% year-to-date, but still up 0.07 over the last five days. On the other hand, Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) is 0.43% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 54.59 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.47 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $47.22, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 43.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PLUG is forecast to be at a low of $24 and a high of $78. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +137.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -26.94% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) projections and forecasts

Plug Power Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +37.74 percent over the past six months and at a 13.79% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 30.1%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +33.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -133.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 39.3%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -39.6%. Plug Power Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -365.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.22% of Plug Power Inc. shares, and 52.4% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.36%. Plug Power Inc. stock is held by 740 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 10.52% of the shares, which is about 59.77 Million shares worth $2.14 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.06% or 45.81 Million shares worth $1.64 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 14161610 shares worth $507.55 Million, making up 2.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Global Clean Energy ETF held roughly 11.83 Million shares worth around $423.92 Million, which represents about 2.08% of the total shares outstanding.