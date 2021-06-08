PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 6,685,888 shares of the PDS Biotechnology Corporation(NASDAQ:PDSB) were traded, and its beta was 2.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.4, and it changed around -$3.38 or -0.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $209.42 Million. PDSB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.48, offering almost -43.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 88.09% since then. We note from PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.44 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.1 Million.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended PDSB as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. PDS Biotechnology Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.18 for the current quarter.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB): Trading Information

Although PDSB has showed a red trend with a performance of -26.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $13.48 on Friday, Jun 04 increased the stock’s daily price by 30.27%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.39% year-to-date, but still down -0.2295 over the last five days. On the other hand, PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) is 0.94% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 850.5 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 405 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.52, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 11.91% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PDSB is forecast to be at a low of $6.5 and a high of $20. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +112.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -30.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 59.4%. PDS Biotechnology Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 38.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.27% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares, and 14.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.17%. PDS Biotechnology Corporation stock is held by 36 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 3.86% of the shares, which is about 860.99 Thousand shares worth $3.92 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 3% or 667.75 Thousand shares worth $3.04 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 537946 shares worth $2.45 Million, making up 2.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund held roughly 375Thousand shares worth around $1.14 Million, which represents about 1.68% of the total shares outstanding.