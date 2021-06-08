Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 7,943,971 shares of the Opendoor Technologies Inc.(NASDAQ:OPEN) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.82, and it changed around $0.45 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.72 Billion. OPEN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.24, offering almost -133.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.28% since then. We note from Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.33 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.7 Million.
Opendoor Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended OPEN as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Opendoor Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.35 for the current quarter.
Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN): Trading Information
Instantly OPEN has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $17.00 on Monday, Jun 07 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.06%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.26% year-to-date, but still up 0.0741 over the last five days. On the other hand, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) is -0.1% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 29.02 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.48 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.83, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 89.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OPEN is forecast to be at a low of $17 and a high of $42. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +149.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.07% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Opendoor Technologies Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -318.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.
Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.29% of Opendoor Technologies Inc. shares, and 57.8% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.23%. Opendoor Technologies Inc. stock is held by 188 institutions, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 12.74% of the shares, which is about 73.62 Million shares worth $1.56 Billion.
VK Services, LLC, with 7.98% or 46.12 Million shares worth $977.3 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 9777905 shares worth $207.19 Million, making up 1.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 7.78 Million shares worth around $164.94 Million, which represents about 1.35% of the total shares outstanding.