Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NAVB): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 1,945,329 shares of the Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.(NYSE:NAVB) were traded, and its beta was 1.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $2, and it changed around $0.22 or 0.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $58.05 Million. NAVB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.36, offering almost -168% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27% since then. We note from Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 148.05 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 200.15 Million.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended NAVB as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NAVB): Trading Information

Instantly NAVB has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.19- on Monday, Jun 07 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.68%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.07% year-to-date, but still up 0.1765 over the last five days. On the other hand, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NAVB) is 0.23% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 181.54 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.91 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 225% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NAVB is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $8. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +300% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 150% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NAVB) projections and forecasts

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -12.28 percent over the past six months and at a 22.92% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.3%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +27.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 38.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 523%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 33.8%. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 37.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NAVB)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.69% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. shares, and 6.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.05%. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. stock is held by 37 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.51% of the shares, which is about 729.76 Thousand shares worth $1.47 Million.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with 0.7% or 202.44 Thousand shares worth $408.93 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 449841 shares worth $908.68 Thousand, making up 1.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 278.37 Thousand shares worth around $562.3 Thousand, which represents about 0.96% of the total shares outstanding.