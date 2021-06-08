Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 16,068,255 shares of the Nano Dimension Ltd.(NASDAQ:NNDM) were traded, and its beta was 2.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.15, and it changed around $0.46 or 0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.09 Billion. NNDM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.89, offering almost -119.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 83.93% since then. We note from Nano Dimension Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.48 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.64 Million.

Nano Dimension Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended NNDM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Nano Dimension Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM): Trading Information

Instantly NNDM has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $8.30- on Monday, Jun 07 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.81%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.1% year-to-date, but still up 0.1479 over the last five days. On the other hand, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) is 0.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 29.93 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.52 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 22.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NNDM is forecast to be at a low of $10 and a high of $10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +22.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 22.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Nano Dimension Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 99.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of Nano Dimension Ltd. shares, and 19.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.24%. Nano Dimension Ltd. stock is held by 151 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 7.54% of the shares, which is about 12.97 Million shares worth $111.39 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 3.89% or 6.68 Million shares worth $57.42 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 8415045 shares worth $61.77 Million, making up 4.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF held roughly 5.38 Million shares worth around $39.52 Million, which represents about 3.13% of the total shares outstanding.