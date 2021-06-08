Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead – Marketing Sentinel

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In today’s recent session, 2,309,669 shares of the Molecular Data Inc.(NASDAQ:MKD) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.88, and it changed around $0.08 or 0.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $124.21 Million. MKD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.89, offering almost -342.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.73, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.05% since then. We note from Molecular Data Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.19 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.46 Million.

Molecular Data Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended MKD as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Molecular Data Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Molecular Data Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -51.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.08% of Molecular Data Inc. shares, and 15.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.38%. Molecular Data Inc. stock is held by 12 institutions, with TB Alternative Assets Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 14.73% of the shares, which is about 17.65 Million shares worth $19.06 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.38% or 453.44 Thousand shares worth $489.72 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

