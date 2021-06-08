Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 27,087,861 shares of the Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.(NASDAQ:MNMD) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.89, and it changed around $0.7 or 0.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $879.55 Million. MNMD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.77, offering almost -48.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.291, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 92.52% since then. We note from Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.21 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.18 Million.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended MNMD as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.13, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 6.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MNMD is forecast to be at a low of $4.13 and a high of $4.13. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +6.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.56% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. shares, and 0.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.61%. Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. stock is held by 8 institutions, with tru Independence LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.03% of the shares, which is about 112.69 Thousand shares worth $343.71 Thousand.

Gofen & Glossberg LLC, with 0.02% or 72.5 Thousand shares worth $202.24 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.