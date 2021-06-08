MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) Stock Forecast 2021: $6 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In the last trading session, 5,277,596 shares of the MICT, Inc.(NASDAQ:MICT) were traded, and its beta was 0.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.49, and it changed around $0.15 or 0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $284.3 Million. MICT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.45, offering almost -239.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.995, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 60.04% since then. We note from MICT, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.08 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.89 Million.

MICT, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended MICT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. MICT, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 140.96% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MICT is forecast to be at a low of $6 and a high of $6. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +140.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 140.96% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MICT, Inc. (MICT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -14.6%. MICT, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -111% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.69% of MICT, Inc. shares, and 9.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.57%. MICT, Inc. stock is held by 26 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 3.12% of the shares, which is about 3.55 Million shares worth $7.35 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.75% or 1.99 Million shares worth $4.12 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1723800 shares worth $3.57 Million, making up 1.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.72 Million shares worth around $3.55 Million, which represents about 1.51% of the total shares outstanding.