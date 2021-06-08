Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Stock Forecast 2021: $15 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In today’s recent session, 826,941 shares of the Mesa Air Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:MESA) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.27, and it changed around -$0.24 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $338.26 Million. MESA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.4, offering almost -87.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.8, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 69.8% since then. We note from Mesa Air Group, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.81 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.06 Million.

Mesa Air Group, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended MESA as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Mesa Air Group, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.1 for the current quarter.

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA): Trading Information Today

Although MESA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.52% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $10.07 on Wednesday, Jun 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.14%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.38% year-to-date, but still down -0.0552 over the last five days. On the other hand, Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) is -0.17% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.47 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.39 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.2, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 42.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MESA is forecast to be at a low of $9.5 and a high of $15. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +61.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (MESA) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -6.8%. Mesa Air Group, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -42.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -6.1% per year for the next five years.

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.19% of Mesa Air Group, Inc. shares, and 79.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.47%. Mesa Air Group, Inc. stock is held by 146 institutions, with U.S. Global Investors, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 7.48% of the shares, which is about 2.66 Million shares worth $35.78 Million.

Corre Partners Management, LLC, with 7.36% or 2.62 Million shares worth $17.51 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

U.S. Global Airline ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2677767 shares worth $36.02 Million, making up 7.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 906.91 Thousand shares worth around $6.07 Million, which represents about 2.55% of the total shares outstanding.