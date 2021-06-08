Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 10,989,152 shares of the Marvell Technology, Inc.(NASDAQ:MRVL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $50.3, and it changed around $2.03 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $32.62 Billion. MRVL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $55.7, offering almost -10.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $32.53, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 35.33% since then. We note from Marvell Technology, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.65 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.95 Million.

Marvell Technology, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended MRVL as a Hold, whereas 23 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Marvell Technology, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter.

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL): Trading Information Today

Instantly MRVL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.21% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $52.00 on Tuesday, Jun 08 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.29%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.06% year-to-date, but still up 0.0532 over the last five days. On the other hand, Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) is 0.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 45.92 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.62 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $58.67, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 16.64% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MRVL is forecast to be at a low of $49 and a high of $66. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +31.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) projections and forecasts

Marvell Technology, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +6.04 percent over the past six months and at a 48.91% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.8%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 42.9% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 39.4%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 24 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $804.21 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Marvell Technology, Inc. to make $1.04 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending July 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $679.68 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 18.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.1%. Marvell Technology, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -117.7% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 35.7% per year for the next five years.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

MRVL Dividend Yield

Marvell Technology, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 25 – August 30, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.54 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.24. It is important to note, however, that the 0.54% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.18% per year.