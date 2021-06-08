Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 7,868,284 shares of the Luokung Technology Corp.(NASDAQ:LKCO) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.6, and it changed around $0.13 or 0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $508.56 Million. LKCO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.86, offering almost -141.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.5% since then. We note from Luokung Technology Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.07 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.19 Million.

Luokung Technology Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended LKCO as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Luokung Technology Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO): Trading Information

Instantly LKCO has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.607 on Monday, Jun 07 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.48%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.35% year-to-date, but still up 0.0738 over the last five days. On the other hand, Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) is 0.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.49 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.13 day(s).

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -17.2%. Luokung Technology Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by -162% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24% of Luokung Technology Corp. shares, and 4.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.39%. Luokung Technology Corp. stock is held by 13 institutions, with Sicart Associates LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.35% of the shares, which is about 3.65 Million shares worth $4.74 Million.

Jane Street Group, LLC, with 0.12% or 328.58 Thousand shares worth $427.16 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.