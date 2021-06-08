LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1,218,488 shares of the LM Funding America, Inc.(NASDAQ:LMFA) were traded, and its beta was 1.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.76, and it changed around $0.4 or 0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.77 Million. LMFA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.45, offering almost -413.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.415, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.26% since then. We note from LM Funding America, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.11 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 565.78 Million.

LM Funding America, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended LMFA as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA): Trading Information

Instantly LMFA has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.30- on Wednesday, Jun 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.19%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.42% year-to-date, but still up 0.0673 over the last five days. On the other hand, LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) is 0.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 613.66 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.08 day(s).

LM Funding America, Inc. (LMFA) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -52.3%. LM Funding America, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 49.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.97% of LM Funding America, Inc. shares, and 10.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.76%. LM Funding America, Inc. stock is held by 15 institutions, with Virtu Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.36% of the shares, which is about 96.78 Thousand shares worth $64.84 Thousand.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.25% or 68.6 Thousand shares worth $45.96 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 65423 shares worth $101.41 Thousand, making up 0.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 30.39 Thousand shares worth around $47.11 Thousand, which represents about 0.11% of the total shares outstanding.