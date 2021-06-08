LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today – Marketing Sentinel

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 3,993,774 shares of the LightPath Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:LPTH) were traded, and its beta was 1.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.65, and it changed around -$0.2 or -0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $75.71 Million. LPTH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.45, offering almost -105.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.42% since then. We note from LightPath Technologies, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.2 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.38 Million.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.35 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect LightPath Technologies, Inc. to make $9.71 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $9.11 Million and $8.97 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.5%. LightPath Technologies, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 130.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.07% of LightPath Technologies, Inc. shares, and 25.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.67%. LightPath Technologies, Inc. stock is held by 48 institutions, with AIGH Capital Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 6.98% of the shares, which is about 1.85 Million shares worth $5.75 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 5.82% or 1.55 Million shares worth $4.79 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Royce Micro-Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 871749 shares worth $2.7 Million, making up 3.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Micro-Cap Fund held roughly 789.78 Thousand shares worth around $2.45 Million, which represents about 2.97% of the total shares outstanding.

