Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 2,041,726 shares of the Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.(NYSE:LBRT) have been traded, and its beta is 3.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.76, and it changed around -$0.99 or -0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.02 Billion. LBRT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.78, offering almost -12.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.91, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 68.85% since then. We note from Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.5 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.15 Million.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended LBRT as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT): Trading Information Today

Although LBRT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.91% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $17.78 on Friday, Jun 04 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.36%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.53% year-to-date, but still up 0.0168 over the last five days. On the other hand, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) is 0.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.28 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.59 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.6, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -13.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LBRT is forecast to be at a low of $9 and a high of $17. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +7.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -42.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) projections and forecasts

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +63.73 percent over the past six months and at a 66.38% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 34.7%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +77.8% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 90.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 146.8%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $599.49 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. to make $640.25 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $98.77 Million and $147.5 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 507%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 334.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -357% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15.1% per year for the next five years.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 43.18% of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. shares, and 51.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.36%. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. stock is held by 197 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 8.38% of the shares, which is about 14.23 Million shares worth $160.69 Million.

Riverstone Holdings LLC, with 7.24% or 12.3 Million shares worth $138.87 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 4249335 shares worth $49.72 Million, making up 2.5% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund held roughly 3.66 Million shares worth around $44.02 Million, which represents about 2.16% of the total shares outstanding.