Let’s Discuss The ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 2,424,759 shares of the ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.(NYSE:ZIM) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $42.62, and it changed around $2.63 or 0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.9 Billion. ZIM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.37, offering almost -11.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.34, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 73.39% since then. We note from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.27 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.23 Million.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ZIM as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $5.18 for the current quarter.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.9, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -4.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZIM is forecast to be at a low of $20 and a high of $58. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +36.09% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -53.07% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 168.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 51.71% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares, and 23.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 48.82%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stock is held by 54 institutions, with King Street Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.36% of the shares, which is about 5.02 Million shares worth $122.1 Million.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, with 3.89% or 4.47 Million shares worth $108.82 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Evermore Global Value Fd and Northern Lights Fd Tr III-Issachar Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 142100 shares worth $3.46 Million, making up 0.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Northern Lights Fd Tr III-Issachar Fd held roughly 23.5 Thousand shares worth around $571.99 Thousand, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.