Let’s Discuss The Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 1,040,820 shares of the Yalla Group Limited(NYSE:YALA) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.93, and it changed around $1.17 or 0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.73 Billion. YALA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $41.35, offering almost -118.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 66.93% since then. We note from Yalla Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.99 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.28 Million.
Yalla Group Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended YALA as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Yalla Group Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter.
Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA): Trading Information
Instantly YALA has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $19.05 on Wednesday, Jun 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.63%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.32% year-to-date, but still up 0.2158 over the last five days. On the other hand, Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) is -0.08% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.62 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.59 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.33, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 33.81% from its current value. Analyst projections state that YALA is forecast to be at a low of $16 and a high of $30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +58.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -15.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Yalla Group Limited (YALA) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Yalla Group Limited earnings are expected to decrease by -113% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 55% per year for the next five years.
Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Yalla Group Limited shares, and 12.6% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.6%. Yalla Group Limited stock is held by 56 institutions, with Franchise Capital Limited being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.02% of the shares, which is about 1.21 Million shares worth $30.29 Million.
Fred Alger Management, LLC, with 0.36% or 433.85 Thousand shares worth $10.85 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and Federated Hermes Intenational Equity Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 161618 shares worth $3.51 Million, making up 0.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Intenational Equity Fd held roughly 62.36 Thousand shares worth around $1.56 Million, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.