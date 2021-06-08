Let’s Discuss The Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 1,402,441 shares of the Surgalign Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:SRGA) were traded, and its beta was 2.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.7, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $187.62 Million. SRGA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.97, offering almost -133.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.12% since then. We note from Surgalign Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.19 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.23 Million.
Surgalign Holdings, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended SRGA as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.
Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA): Trading Information
Instantly SRGA has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.8% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.98 on Tuesday, Jun 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.14%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.22% year-to-date, but still down -0.1327 over the last five days. On the other hand, Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) is -0.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.92 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.71, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 177.06% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SRGA is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $8. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +370.59% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 76.47% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (SRGA) projections and forecasts
Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $24.8 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Surgalign Holdings, Inc. to make $28.82 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $48.74 Million and $27.93 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -49.1%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.2%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.59%. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 26.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15% per year for the next five years.
Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.53% of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. shares, and 66.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.39%. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. stock is held by 139 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 5.89% of the shares, which is about 6.5 Million shares worth $14.18 Million.
Krensavage Asset Management, LLC, with 5.84% or 6.45 Million shares worth $14.06 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2936696 shares worth $6.4 Million, making up 2.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund held roughly 2.61 Million shares worth around $6.36 Million, which represents about 2.36% of the total shares outstanding.