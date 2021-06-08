Let’s Discuss The Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Stock Forecast

In today’s recent session, 1,908,143 shares of the Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:SPPI) have been traded, and its beta is 2.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.13, and it changed around -$0.09 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $680.58 Million. SPPI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.24, offering almost -26.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.68, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 35.11% since then. We note from Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.01 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.72 Million.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended SPPI as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.26 for the current quarter.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI): Trading Information Today

Although SPPI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.13% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.40- on Tuesday, Jun 08 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.91%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.21% year-to-date, but still up 0.122 over the last five days. On the other hand, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) is 0.34% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.88 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.8, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 137.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SPPI is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $12. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +190.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 21.07% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -11.2%. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -12.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.59% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares, and 67.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.22%. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock is held by 237 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 17.87% of the shares, which is about 27.82 Million shares worth $94.87 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.77% or 12.1 Million shares worth $41.26 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 9733932 shares worth $31.73 Million, making up 6.25% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 8.62 Million shares worth around $28.1 Million, which represents about 5.53% of the total shares outstanding.