Let’s Discuss The Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 5,956,005 shares of the Luminar Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:LAZR) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.73, and it changed around $0.78 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.14 Billion. LAZR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.8, offering almost -93.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.77% since then. We note from Luminar Technologies, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.33 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.87 Million.

Luminar Technologies, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended LAZR as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Luminar Technologies, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR): Trading Information

Instantly LAZR has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $25.52 on Thursday, Jun 03 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.27% year-to-date, but still up 0.2058 over the last five days. On the other hand, Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) is 0.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 29.48 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 14.23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LAZR is forecast to be at a low of $18 and a high of $38. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +53.66% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -27.21% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Luminar Technologies, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -723.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.4% of Luminar Technologies, Inc. shares, and 22.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.02%. Luminar Technologies, Inc. stock is held by 188 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 6.37% of the shares, which is about 14.94 Million shares worth $363.31 Million.

Canvas GP 1, LLC, with 2.94% or 6.91 Million shares worth $234.85 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 4958526 shares worth $120.54 Million, making up 2.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 4.27 Million shares worth around $103.74 Million, which represents about 1.82% of the total shares outstanding.