Let’s Discuss The Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 15,773,234 shares of the Fisker Inc.(NYSE:FSR) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.4, and it changed around $1.48 or 0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.7 Billion. FSR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.96, offering almost -83.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.7, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50% since then. We note from Fisker Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15.68 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.36 Million.

Fisker Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended FSR as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Fisker Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.24 for the current quarter.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR): Trading Information

Instantly FSR has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.3% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $17.45 on Monday, Jun 07 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.29%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.19% year-to-date, but still up 0.3122 over the last five days. On the other hand, Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) is 0.54% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 40.27 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.62 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 30.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FSR is forecast to be at a low of $10 and a high of $40. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +129.89% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -42.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Fisker Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -117.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.09% of Fisker Inc. shares, and 45.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.21%. Fisker Inc. stock is held by 219 institutions, with Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 7.95% of the shares, which is about 12.95 Million shares worth $222.94 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.89% or 11.22 Million shares worth $193.13 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 3694722 shares worth $63.62 Million, making up 2.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 3.18 Million shares worth around $54.75 Million, which represents about 1.95% of the total shares outstanding.