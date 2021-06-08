Let’s Discuss The Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BDR) Stock Forecast – Marketing Sentinel

Let’s Discuss The Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BDR) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 1,088,671 shares of the Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc.(NYSE:BDR) were traded, and its beta was 0.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.39, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.63 Million. BDR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.8, offering almost -173.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 60.43% since then. We note from Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 835.56 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 556.1 Million.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended BDR as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BDR): Trading Information

Instantly BDR has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.44 on Monday, Jun 07 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.47%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.05% year-to-date, but still up 0.1032 over the last five days. On the other hand, Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BDR) is 0.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 47.59 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.09 day(s).

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (BDR) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -34.99%. Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BDR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 56.22% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. shares, and 7.2% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.45%. Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. stock is held by 11 institutions, with Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.59% of the shares, which is about 310.1 Thousand shares worth $412.43 Thousand.

Tufton Capital Management, with 1.58% or 188.94 Thousand shares worth $277.74 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 290100 shares worth $385.83 Thousand, making up 2.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held roughly 20Thousand shares worth around $26.6 Thousand, which represents about 0.17% of the total shares outstanding.

