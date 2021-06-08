Let’s Discuss The Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 2,234,331 shares of the Blink Charging Co.(NASDAQ:BLNK) were traded, and its beta was 4.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $40.79, and it changed around $2.02 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.71 Billion. BLNK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $64.5, offering almost -58.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.98, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 95.15% since then. We note from Blink Charging Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.75 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.68 Million.

Blink Charging Co. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BLNK as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Blink Charging Co. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.16 for the current quarter.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK): Trading Information

Instantly BLNK has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $41.00 on Thursday, Jun 03 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.51%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.05% year-to-date, but still up 0.1997 over the last five days. On the other hand, Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) is 0.25% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.97 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.52 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 2.97% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BLNK is forecast to be at a low of $32 and a high of $60. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +47.09% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -21.55% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) projections and forecasts

Blink Charging Co. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +79.69 percent over the past six months and at a -18.64% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -7.1%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -45.5% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -33.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 97.3%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.41 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Blink Charging Co. to make $3.45 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $1.57 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 53.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 37.2%. Blink Charging Co. earnings are expected to decrease by -61.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.03% of Blink Charging Co. shares, and 28.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.87%. Blink Charging Co. stock is held by 193 institutions, with First Trust Advisors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 9.98% of the shares, which is about 2.46 Million shares worth $101.22 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.17% or 1.52 Million shares worth $62.58 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Trust NASDAQ Transportation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 2147512 shares worth $79.03 Million, making up 8.7% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.01 Million shares worth around $41.36 Million, which represents about 4.08% of the total shares outstanding.