Let’s Discuss The Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Stock Forecast

In today’s recent session, 252,880 shares of the Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:ACRS) have been traded, and its beta is 0.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.7, and it changed around -$2.68 or -0.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.17 Billion. ACRS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.38, offering almost -54.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.26, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 93.6% since then. We note from Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 554.34 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 596.05 Million.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ACRS as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.3 for the current quarter.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS): Trading Information Today

Although ACRS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -11.97% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $23.83 on Wednesday, Jun 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.58%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.07% year-to-date, but still down -0.1591 over the last five days. On the other hand, Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) is -0.13% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.89 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 66.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ACRS is forecast to be at a low of $26 and a high of $40. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +103.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 31.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS) projections and forecasts

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +526.89 percent over the past six months and at a -29.17% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.4%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -7.1% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -28% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.4%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.9%. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 56.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.32% of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. shares, and 91.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.61%. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. stock is held by 124 institutions, with VR Adviser, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 7.14% of the shares, which is about 3.72 Million shares worth $93.76 Million.

Rock Springs Capital Management, LP, with 6.85% or 3.57 Million shares worth $89.94 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1403230 shares worth $35.36 Million, making up 2.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 653.3 Thousand shares worth around $16.46 Million, which represents about 1.25% of the total shares outstanding.