LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1,107,641 shares of the LAIX Inc.(NYSE:LAIX) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.74, and it changed around $0.06 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $83.63 Million. LAIX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.65, offering almost -569.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.84% since then. We note from LAIX Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 758.88 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.05 Million.

LAIX Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Sell, based on a mean score of 4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended LAIX as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. LAIX Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.34 for the current quarter.

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX): Trading Information

Instantly LAIX has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.879 on Wednesday, Jun 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.4%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.14% year-to-date, but still down -0.0333 over the last five days. On the other hand, LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) is -0.05% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 36.61 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 34.87 day(s).

LAIX Inc. (LAIX) projections and forecasts

LAIX Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +21.68 percent over the past six months and at a -5.31% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -30.8% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -131.6% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -32.5%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. LAIX Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 31.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of LAIX Inc. shares, and 25.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.18%. LAIX Inc. stock is held by 10 institutions, with TB Alternative Assets Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 12.3% of the shares, which is about 3.7 Million shares worth $9.33 Million.

IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP, with 7.62% or 2.29 Million shares worth $5.78 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.