Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 4,127,267 shares of the Kopin Corporation(NASDAQ:KOPN) were traded, and its beta was 2.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.73, and it changed around $0.24 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $796.95 Million. KOPN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.62, offering almost -56.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 87.29% since then. We note from Kopin Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.9 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.97 Million.

Kopin Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended KOPN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Kopin Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN): Trading Information

Instantly KOPN has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $8.89- on Monday, Jun 07 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.8%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.59% year-to-date, but still up 0.0778 over the last five days. On the other hand, Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) is 0.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.23 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.07 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 37.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KOPN is forecast to be at a low of $12 and a high of $12. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +37.46% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 37.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.16 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Kopin Corporation to make $11.5 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $8.81 Million and $9.51 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 26.6%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 20.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 25.4%. Kopin Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 85.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20% per year for the next five years.

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.78% of Kopin Corporation shares, and 18.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.74%. Kopin Corporation stock is held by 106 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 3.33% of the shares, which is about 3.04 Million shares worth $31.88 Million.

State Street Corporation, with 2.54% or 2.31 Million shares worth $24.28 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Semiconductor ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2273682 shares worth $23.85 Million, making up 2.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.92 Million shares worth around $20.1 Million, which represents about 2.1% of the total shares outstanding.

