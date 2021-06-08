Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In today’s recent session, 12,810,510 shares of the Kinder Morgan, Inc.(NYSE:KMI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.75, and it changed around -$0.02 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $42.51 Billion. KMI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.98, offering almost -1.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.45, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 38.93% since then. We note from Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.38 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.39 Million.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 13 recommended KMI as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Kinder Morgan, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI): Trading Information Today

Although KMI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.08% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $18.98 on Monday, Jun 07 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.26%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.37% year-to-date, but still up 0.0124 over the last five days. On the other hand, Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) is 0.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 27.94 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.82 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.24, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -2.72% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KMI is forecast to be at a low of $16 and a high of $22. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +17.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -14.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) projections and forecasts

Kinder Morgan, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +29.54 percent over the past six months and at a 39.77% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 20.5%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +11.8% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -9.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.2%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -14.7%. Kinder Morgan, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -95.1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 4.03% per year for the next five years.

KMI Dividend Yield

Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 20 – July 26, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.29 percent and its annual dividend per share was $1.08. It is important to note, however, that the 6.29% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 4.5% per year.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.5% of Kinder Morgan, Inc. shares, and 62.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.27%. Kinder Morgan, Inc. stock is held by 1507 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 7.26% of the shares, which is about 164.47 Million shares worth $2.25 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.65% or 150.56 Million shares worth $2.06 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 54213080 shares worth $741.09 Million, making up 2.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select held roughly 51.44 Million shares worth around $856.54 Million, which represents about 2.27% of the total shares outstanding.