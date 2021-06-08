Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In today’s recent session, 3,476,601 shares of the Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.(NASDAQ:KDP) have been traded, and its beta is 0.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $35.46, and it changed around -$1.38 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $52.22 Billion. KDP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.11, offering almost -4.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.67, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 24.79% since then. We note from Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.43 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.24 Million.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended KDP as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP): Trading Information Today

Although KDP has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.76% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $37.09 on Wednesday, Jun 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.57%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.11% year-to-date, but still down -0.0405 over the last five days. On the other hand, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) is -0.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 34.99 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.68 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.33, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 8.09% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KDP is forecast to be at a low of $33 and a high of $42. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +18.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.94% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) projections and forecasts

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +22.39 percent over the past six months and at a 14.29% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 27.8%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +12.1% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.8% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.05 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. to make $3.13 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.86 Billion and $3.02 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.6%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.8%. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 7.9% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 9.11% per year for the next five years.

KDP Dividend Yield

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 28 – August 02, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.1 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.75. It is important to note, however, that the 2.1% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.63% per year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 42.91% of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. shares, and 42.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.95%. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stock is held by 669 institutions, with BDT Capital Partners, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 8.13% of the shares, which is about 114.42 Million shares worth $3.66 Billion.

Capital Research Global Investors, with 4.39% or 61.83 Million shares worth $1.98 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Investment Company Of America and Washington Mutual Investors Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 28101990 shares worth $965.87 Million, making up 2% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund held roughly 27.17 Million shares worth around $933.77 Million, which represents about 1.93% of the total shares outstanding.