Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 627,622 shares of the Kaixin Auto Holdings(NASDAQ:KXIN) have been traded, and its beta is -0.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.49, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $158.92 Million. KXIN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.4, offering almost -438.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.4, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 83.94% since then. We note from Kaixin Auto Holdings’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 730.88 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.61 Million.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN): Trading Information Today

Instantly KXIN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.05% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.67- on Thursday, Jun 03 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.74%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.33% year-to-date, but still up 0.0462 over the last five days. On the other hand, Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) is 0.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.62 day(s).

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Kaixin Auto Holdings earnings are expected to increase by 90.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 72.11% of Kaixin Auto Holdings shares, and 0.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.44%. Kaixin Auto Holdings stock is held by 20 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.08% of the shares, which is about 55.85 Thousand shares worth $184.3 Thousand.

Paloma Partners Management Co, with 0.07% or 44.4 Thousand shares worth $146.53 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 55848 shares worth $184.3 Thousand, making up 0.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 31.87 Thousand shares worth around $105.17 Thousand, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.