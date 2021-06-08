Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In today’s recent session, 1,253,145 shares of the Kadmon Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:KDMN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.96, and it changed around -$0.01 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $663.82 Million. KDMN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.73, offering almost -44.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.145, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 20.58% since then. We note from Kadmon Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.65 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.53 Million.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended KDMN as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.18 for the current quarter.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN): Trading Information Today

Although KDMN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.13% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.11- on Tuesday, Jun 08 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.8%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.05% year-to-date, but still up 0.0138 over the last five days. On the other hand, Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) is 0.04% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 41.06 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 16.23 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.71, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 195.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KDMN is forecast to be at a low of $8 and a high of $20. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +405.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 102.02% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (KDMN) projections and forecasts

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.46 percent over the past six months and at a 1.49% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.9%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -5.9% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -13.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 44.2%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $560Million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Kadmon Holdings, Inc. to make $2.81 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $448Million and $490Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 25%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 473.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 27.3%. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -39.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.17% of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. shares, and 99.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.43%. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. stock is held by 204 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 9.49% of the shares, which is about 16.24 Million shares worth $63.19 Million.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, with 9.18% or 15.71 Million shares worth $61.12 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 9823522 shares worth $38.21 Million, making up 5.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.84 Million shares worth around $18.85 Million, which represents about 2.83% of the total shares outstanding.