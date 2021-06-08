Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 4,993,240 shares of the Jumia Technologies AG(NYSE:JMIA) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $32.84, and it changed around $1.72 or 0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.24 Billion. JMIA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $69.89, offering almost -112.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.1, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 84.47% since then. We note from Jumia Technologies AG’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.36 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.17 Million.

Jumia Technologies AG stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended JMIA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Jumia Technologies AG is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.28 for the current quarter.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA): Trading Information

Instantly JMIA has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $33.87 on Thursday, Jun 03 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.04%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.19% year-to-date, but still up 0.125 over the last five days. On the other hand, Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) is 0.23% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.96 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.23 day(s).

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) projections and forecasts

Jumia Technologies AG share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -1.5 percent over the past six months and at a 25.88% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +22.2% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 27.9% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.7%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $33.33 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Jumia Technologies AG to make $43.39 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Jul 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $33.19 Million and $41.27 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.4%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Jumia Technologies AG earnings are expected to increase by 37.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.05% of Jumia Technologies AG shares, and 27.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.77%. Jumia Technologies AG stock is held by 222 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 9.3% of the shares, which is about 9.17 Million shares worth $325.22 Million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 1.64% or 1.61 Million shares worth $57.21 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Growth Fund and Amplify Online Retail ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 6724836 shares worth $297.98 Million, making up 6.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amplify Online Retail ETF held roughly 659.39 Thousand shares worth around $23.38 Million, which represents about 0.67% of the total shares outstanding.